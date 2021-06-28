Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.92% of Prelude Therapeutics worth $29,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

PRLD opened at $31.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRLD. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

In related news, insider David J. Mauro sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $486,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $486,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,826 shares of company stock worth $3,324,858. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

