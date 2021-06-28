Primecap Management Co. CA Acquires Shares of 16,000 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Shares of ORLY opened at $557.16 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $411.78 and a 52 week high of $568.63. The company has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $541.35.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.