Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Holdings in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in 908 Devices were worth $15,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MASS. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,034,000 after purchasing an additional 635,618 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 286.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 13,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth $3,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Shares of MASS stock opened at $39.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.71 and a twelve month high of $79.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.92. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $5.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total transaction of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $700,446.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,925.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,146 in the last three months. 51.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MASS. SVB Leerink cut their price target on 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.