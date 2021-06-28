Primecap Management Co. CA Has $5.49 Million Stock Holdings in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PEAK. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthpeak Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.79.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $33.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.51 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 66.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $446.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Christine Garvey sold 4,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $159,737.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,734.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

