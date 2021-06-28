Primecap Management Co. CA Purchases 300 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.34% of Sanderson Farms worth $11,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAFM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $194.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $168.13. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.57 and a 12 month high of $195.25.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

