Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 42,500 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Primecap Management Co. CA trimmed its position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,500 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 9.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,307,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,420,000 after purchasing an additional 196,837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 48.8% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 478.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 111,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 28.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 372,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,064,000 after purchasing an additional 81,403 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,165,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice raised Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloom Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.10.

Shares of BE stock opened at $27.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22. Bloom Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 3.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $194.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.27 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $33,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 158,568 shares in the company, valued at $3,195,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 11,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $281,480.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,530,314.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 360,309 shares of company stock worth $7,985,606 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

