Primecap Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its position in Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SLB. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

NYSE SLB opened at $33.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

