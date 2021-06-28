Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Short Interest Up 650.0% in June

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS PMCUF traded up $1.57 on Monday, reaching $42.69. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,085. Pro Medicus has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19.

About Pro Medicus

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

