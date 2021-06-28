Project Inverse (XIV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4,831.00

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Project Inverse coin can now be bought for about $0.0278 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges. Project Inverse has a market cap of $629,190.90 and approximately $4,831.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002911 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00046489 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00136659 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.43 or 0.00164245 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,300.52 or 0.99840682 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,637,246 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

