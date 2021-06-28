Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Decreased by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 655,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,642 shares during the period. Prologis accounts for approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Prologis were worth $69,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.2% during the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after acquiring an additional 693,188 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,129,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $122.00 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.40, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.53 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 29.47%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

