Prometeus Price Reaches $11.85 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $11.85 or 0.00034561 BTC on popular exchanges. Prometeus has a total market cap of $194.90 million and approximately $7.96 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00053313 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00019908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.03 or 0.00612668 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00037465 BTC.

About Prometeus

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Buying and Selling Prometeus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.