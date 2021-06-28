Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $283.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to announce $283.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $277.00 million and the highest is $287.80 million. Prosperity Bancshares reported sales of $284.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Prosperity Bancshares.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 42.48%. The firm had revenue of $288.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

PB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Robert H. Steelhammer sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $77,335.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,355 shares in the company, valued at $9,737,438.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 23.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 319,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,911,000 after purchasing an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Gillson Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $7,343,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares stock traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.14. The stock had a trading volume of 390,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,017. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $48.80 and a fifty-two week high of $83.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

