Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Proto Labs posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proto Labs.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

PRLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSE:PRLB traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.76. The stock had a trading volume of 356,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,946. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38. Proto Labs has a one year low of $82.60 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

