Prudential Financial Inc. Has $3.91 Million Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Proto Labs by 144.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $96.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.15 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.50.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

