Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

In other news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 21,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,461,049.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,833,559.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston sold 22,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $1,569,236.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,427,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,523 shares of company stock worth $6,343,929. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.52 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.23 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCRX shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.54.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.