Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of LivePerson worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LivePerson by 73.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $64.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.13.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 36.51% and a negative net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 6,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $344,803.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $106,253.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,017 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,974. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

