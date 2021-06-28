Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.10% of ChampionX worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ChampionX by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ChampionX by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ChampionX by 21.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

CHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $12.25 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

CHX stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $30.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 3.32.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 4.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.86%. The company had revenue of $684.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. ChampionX’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

