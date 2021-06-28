Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Shopify by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $3,066,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Shopify by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Shopify by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,989,000 after purchasing an additional 12,897 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Shopify by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

SHOP opened at $1,473.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $183.20 billion, a PE ratio of 115.48, a P/E/G ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,226.49. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $839.40 and a 52-week high of $1,552.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.