Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,676 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of National Health Investors worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $69.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.75. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.70 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 21.67, a quick ratio of 21.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.92.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.75%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NHI. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Capital One Financial lowered National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of National Health Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

