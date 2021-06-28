Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 540 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 149,780 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FHB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.10.

NASDAQ FHB opened at $29.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.15 and a 52 week high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.