Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

PUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Prudential stock opened at $40.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22. Prudential has a 52-week low of $23.99 and a 52-week high of $44.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Prudential by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Prudential during the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

