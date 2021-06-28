Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $310.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $282.13.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $304.75 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $183.22 and a 12 month high of $305.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.40%.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

