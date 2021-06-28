Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC

Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,139 shares during the quarter. Public Storage comprises about 5.3% of Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $166,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 255,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,075,000 after buying an additional 25,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 2.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 210,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,985,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PSA opened at $304.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.64. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $183.22 and a fifty-two week high of $305.59. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.13.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

