Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,650 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,136,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,646,000 after buying an additional 272,978 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,276,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,823,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,273,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,247,000 after buying an additional 113,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PSA. Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $231.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.13.

In other news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $304.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.08. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $305.59.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

