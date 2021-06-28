PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel Sells 15,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $606,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PUBM traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,560. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.31. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.42 and a 1 year high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

