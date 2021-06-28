Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €114.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Independent Research set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Puma and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €98.31 ($115.66).

Get Puma alerts:

Puma stock opened at €98.64 ($116.05) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €91.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Puma has a twelve month low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a twelve month high of €97.36 ($114.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion and a PE ratio of 97.09.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.