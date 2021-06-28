Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $12.13 on Friday. Puma has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.13.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

