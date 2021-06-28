Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 64.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the fourth quarter worth about $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after buying an additional 1,389,589 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.95 on Monday. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.70 and a twelve month high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 2,795.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.27.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $186.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. Purple Innovation’s revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $203,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,451.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PRPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

