Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Empire Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:EMP)

Empire (TSE:EMP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Empire in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $0.75 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.82. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Empire’s FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Empire has a twelve month low of C$23.00 and a twelve month high of C$25.49.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

