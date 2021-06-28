Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Cut by Analyst

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Blackline Safety in a report released on Friday, June 25th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BLN. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

BLN stock opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.76. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52 week low of C$4.60 and a 52 week high of C$9.09.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 760,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,613,670.40. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.70, for a total transaction of C$46,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$249,690. Insiders have sold 41,600 shares of company stock valued at $358,640 in the last ninety days.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.