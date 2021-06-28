Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Reduced by KeyCorp

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Medical Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Medical Properties Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

NYSE:MPW opened at $20.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.02% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.34%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.3% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 56,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.