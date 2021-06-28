Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.31 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $52.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 192.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 57,791 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 38,034 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,882 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $41,078,000 after acquiring an additional 165,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $56,259,000 after acquiring an additional 225,973 shares during the period. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

