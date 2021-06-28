Qcash Price Tops $0.15 (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $70.98 million and approximately $327.38 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Qcash has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Qcash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002902 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00043000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00134618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00160137 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,473.77 or 1.00017580 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002820 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

