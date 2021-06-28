QS Investors LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 258.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $74.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $81.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

