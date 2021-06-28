QS Investors LLC Has $1.46 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $19,677,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $1,996,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,457,147 shares of company stock worth $102,447,801. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Argus lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

SCHW stock opened at $73.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $133.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $31.63 and a 1-year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

