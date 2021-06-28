QS Investors LLC Purchases 5,882 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

QS Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,882 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 13.6% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after buying an additional 66,604 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,858,000 after buying an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.67.

Lincoln National stock opened at $65.58 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

