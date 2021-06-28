QS Investors LLC Sells 1,071 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

QS Investors LLC lessened its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,071 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MS opened at $88.40 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $45.86 and a 52 week high of $94.27. The company has a market capitalization of $164.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

