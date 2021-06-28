QS Investors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

QS Investors LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $180.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.21. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $200.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

