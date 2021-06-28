Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.
LON QFI opened at GBX 3.52 ($0.05) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.67. The company has a market cap of £49.54 million and a PE ratio of -7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
About Quadrise Fuels International
