Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Quadrise Fuels International (LON:QFI)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

LON QFI opened at GBX 3.52 ($0.05) on Monday. Quadrise Fuels International has a 52 week low of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.98 ($0.09). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4.67. The company has a market cap of £49.54 million and a PE ratio of -7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

About Quadrise Fuels International

Quadrise Fuels International plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets emulsion fuel for use in power generation, industrial and marine diesel engines, and steam generation applications in the United Kingdom. It produces oil-in-water emulsion-based fuels through its Multiphase Superfine Atomised Residue technology as a substitute for conventional heavy fuel oil.

