QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Bragg Financial Advisors Inc

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,403 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 699 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $137.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $86.68 and a 12-month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.44%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.