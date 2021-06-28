Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

Quanta Services has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanta Services to earn $4.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

PWR stock opened at $92.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.32. Quanta Services has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $101.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PWR shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.20.

In related news, VP Nicholas M. Grindstaff sold 8,454 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $855,713.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,678.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,232.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

