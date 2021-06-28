Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $1.11 Million in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 198.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,939,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 355,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,355 shares in the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.71.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $378.26 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $353.64. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $254.07 and a fifty-two week high of $379.54. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

