Quantbot Technologies LP Reduces Position in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Quantbot Technologies LP reduced its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,912,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,743,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 1,338.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 100,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 93,664 shares during the last quarter. 48.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NARI opened at $96.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 439.57. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.31 and a 1 year high of $127.42.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.06 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.21, for a total transaction of $561,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,184,260.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total transaction of $15,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,049,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,664,459.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock worth $27,939,869. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NARI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.17.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

