Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $1.22 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMX. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down previously from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.57.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.