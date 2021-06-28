Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SAFM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,298,000 after purchasing an additional 124,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,303,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,331,000 after purchasing an additional 89,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,804,000 after purchasing an additional 61,341 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,198.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 47,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.29.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $194.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $195.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.13.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.