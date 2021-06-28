RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on RADA. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.40.

RADA opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.43 and a beta of 1.00. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52 week low of $5.71 and a 52 week high of $14.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.08.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $25.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in RADA Electronic Industries during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares during the last quarter. 47.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

