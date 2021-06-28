Rathbone Brothers plc Acquires 73,707 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 73,707 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $21,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $216,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 914,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,875,000 after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $3,511,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $249,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 110.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB opened at $33.35 on Monday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $46.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

In other news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.