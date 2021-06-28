Rathbone Brothers plc Cuts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,666 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 5,806 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Tesla were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,785,523 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,864,324,000 after buying an additional 1,651,297 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $736.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $467.86.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.34, for a total transaction of $719,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,734 shares in the company, valued at $31,490,659.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,419 shares of company stock valued at $76,913,138. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $671.87 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.70 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $637.08. The firm has a market cap of $647.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.87, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

