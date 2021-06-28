Rathbone Brothers plc Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $232.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $233.29. The stock has a market cap of $173.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.88 and a fifty-two week high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

