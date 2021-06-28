Rathbone Brothers plc Has $10.78 Million Stock Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 106.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,258 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.24% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 66.7% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HASI opened at $57.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.79. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.42. The company has a current ratio of 19.85, a quick ratio of 19.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.21.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 55.18% and a return on equity of 8.42%. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.48%.

HASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $74.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,334 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $2,885,497.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,542,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a buildings or facilities energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

